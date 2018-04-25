WATCH: Toronto Mayor Praises City For Being ‘Inclusive’ In Hours Following Apparent Terrorist Attack

Toronto Mayor @JohnTory: “This is a time when this community should come together…I hope that we will, as a city, remind ourselves of the fact that we are admired around the world for being inclusive and for being accepting and understanding and considerate.” pic.twitter.com/prHLH4n6HR — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 23, 2018

Even as Toronto was still reeling from a horrific van attack that left at least 10 dead, the city’s mayor was making sure he and his people were not accused of “jumping to conclusions” that the incident might be related to radical Islamic terror.

This is a time when this community should come together,” Tory said. “I hope that we will, as a city, remind ourselves of the fact that we are admired around the world for being inclusive and for being accepting and understanding and considerate.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1