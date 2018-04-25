View our Privacy Policy

WATCH: Toronto Mayor Praises City For Being ‘Inclusive’ In Hours Following Apparent Terrorist Attack

Even as Toronto was still reeling from a horrific van attack that left at least 10 dead, the city’s mayor was making sure he and his people were not accused of “jumping to conclusions” that the incident might be related to radical Islamic terror.

This is a time when this community should come together,” Tory said. “I hope that we will, as a city, remind ourselves of the fact that we are admired around the world for being inclusive and for being accepting and understanding and considerate.” – READ MORE

