WATCH: Top Secret UFO videos released by Pentagon; Air Force Pilot Drops F Bomb When object outran F-18 fighter jet (Graphic Language)

The Pentagon has officially launched 3 video clips of UFOs. But before you become way too excited, just remember just what that acronym signifies.

The US Defense Department essentially identifies them as unidentified aerial phenomena as well as the footage had earlier been discovered in “unauthorised releases in 2007 as well as 2017”.

It said it had been officially sharing videos at this point to conclude speculation amid the world’s recurring fascination with UFOs as well as the way the Pentagon manages them.

“The US Navy previously acknowledged that these videos circulating in the public domain were indeed Navy videos,” a Department of Defense statement said.

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorised release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena.

“DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos.

“The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterised as ‘unidentified’.”

