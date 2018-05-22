True Pundit

WATCH: Tomi Lahren Gets Drink Thrown On Her in F-Bomb Rage, Verbally Attacked While Out To Brunch With Her Mother

While visiting a Minneapolis restaurant with her mother for brunch over the weekend, Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren was verbally and physically attacked, seemingly for her political views.

In videos posted to social media, Lahren is seen being cursed out by restaurant customers who call her a “b****,” “racist” and a “c***.” In a proudly-posted video, one woman throws a drink on the 25-year-old as she exits the establishment.

One man, being cheered on, spewed the following at Lahren: “F*** that b***. F*** this h**. Racist ass b****. Why you even out here? Get this b**** out of here. F*** that b****.”

