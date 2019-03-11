WATCH: Tlaib Says Dems Criticized Omar Because They’re Islamophobic

Interviewed on “the Circus” on Showtime. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), no stranger to anti-Semitism herself, told interviewer Alex Wagner that members of the Democratic party reacted negatively to the anti-Semitic remarks of her fellow Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) because the Democrats are Islamophobic.

Wagner, ignoring the fact that members of the Democratic party virtually unanimously would not cite Omar by name when they decried her anti-Semitism and even offered a watered-down resolution condemning anti-Semitism that not only didn’t mention Omar, but lumped Jews together with every imaginable group under the sun in order to minimize their criticism of Omar personally, asked, “Why do you think people in your own party reacted so strongly to what she said?”

Tlaib answered, “You know, I’m trying to figure it out. This past week I feel, and I know this would be somewhat shocking for some, but I think Islamophobia is very much among the Democratic Party as well as the Republican Party. And I know that’s hard for people to hear, but here’s only been four members of Congress that are of Muslim faith. Three of them currently serve in this institution.” – MORE