WATCH: Tim Tebow gives ‘perfectly timed’ response to someone yelling ‘Jesus’ after his swing

Tim Tebow, who is newly engaged to former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, made praying on one knee – “Tebowing” – famous. So his “perfectly timed” response to someone yelling “Jesus” at a golf range is no surprise.

Tebow was participating Friday in the Wrangler Celebrity Charity Shootout in Atlanta, in support of the Tim Tebow Foundation annual’s “Night to Shine,” an event that gives thousands of people with special needs a VIP-prom experience.

Pat McAfee, who hosts “The Pat McAfee Show” and is a retired NFL punter for the Indianapolis Colts, emceed as each celebrity hit 10 balls to try to win $10,000 for the charity of their choice.

After watching the greatest college football player of all time stroke a ball@tyschmit ~> 🗣 “JESUS” @TimTebow then delivered one of the most perfectly timed lines I’ve ever heard in my LIFE 😂 This @Wrangler Celebrity Charity Shootout is AWESOME pic.twitter.com/4gZlxqx72Q — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 1, 2019