    WATCH: Thugs Outside White House Openly Threaten to Assassinate President Trump (Video)

    Is the Secret Service asleep in the same hotel as Jeff Sessions?

    Protesters outside the White House on Sunday openly threatened to kill or beat the President of the United States.

    Dangerous and illegal rhetoric against President Trump that we frankly cannot recall coming from anyone in public during the eight years of Barack Obama.

    Where is the Secret Service?

    Anyone?

