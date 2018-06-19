True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: This Democrat Just Cut A DUMPSTER FIRE Of A Campaign Ad. It’s Incredible.

Posted on by
Share:

On Monday, Richard Painter, Democratic Minnesota Senate candidate and former George W. Bush ethics lawyer, put out an epic ad – an ad so good that it competes with recent Democratic ads including one Colorado Democrat pepper-spraying himself in the face and another Maryland Democrat kissing his husband to own Trump.  – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: This Democrat Just Cut A DUMPSTER FIRE Of A Campaign Ad. It's Incredible.
WATCH: This Democrat Just Cut A DUMPSTER FIRE Of A Campaign Ad. It's Incredible.

On Monday, Richard Painter, Democratic Minnesota Senate candidate and former George W.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: