Politics TV
WATCH: This Democrat Just Cut A DUMPSTER FIRE Of A Campaign Ad. It’s Incredible.
On Monday, Richard Painter, Democratic Minnesota Senate candidate and former George W. Bush ethics lawyer, put out an epic ad – an ad so good that it competes with recent Democratic ads including one Colorado Democrat pepper-spraying himself in the face and another Maryland Democrat kissing his husband to own Trump. – READ MORE
Daily Wire