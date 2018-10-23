WATCH: This ‘Beto For Texas’ Flash Mob Is The Most Embarrassing Thing You’ll See All Day

Beto O’Rourke may be running at least 7 points behind in his bid to unseat Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, but his legions of adoring fans are no less enthusiastic.

In fact, they’ve been practicing for days — days — to bring you this inspiring and upbeat music video, wherein they prove once and for all that white people cannot dance.

If your speakers are turned down, or you’ve determined that this video is not safe for work — or, frankly, any other location in the civilized world — imagine they’re dancing to an updated version of the Village People’s classic, “Y-M-C-A,” but with “B-E-T-O” in place of the eponymous health club. Also, do not be alarmed. It does not appear anyone in the video is having an actual seizure.– READ MORE