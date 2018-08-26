WATCH: These Pennsylvania Democrats Are Still Happy With Their Votes for Trump — Point to Winning Economy

Nearly halfway through President’s Donald Trump’s term, a CNN reporter went to Pennsylvania to ask Democrats who voted for Trump what their thoughts were now — and it didn’t go as planned.

When CNN reporter Jason Carroll went to Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, he interviewed three independents, three Democrats, and one Republican.

Registered Democrat Anne Marie Lenahan voted for Trump and said she still supports him.

She told CNN that she forgives President Trump for his alleged affairs with adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal because the economy has improved.

With his back against the well after longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was granted immunity by US prosecutors one day after the National Enquirer’s David Packer received a similar deal, on Saturday morning Trump continued his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, accusing the former senator of not understanding “what is happening” at his Justice Department.

In a pair of tweets Saturday morning, the president wrote that Sessions was allowing Mueller “and his gang of 17 Angry Dems” to have a “field day” at the Justice Department with his decision last year to recuse himself from the investigation into the Trump campaign.

Jeff Sessions said he wouldn’t allow politics to influence him only because he doesn’t understand what is happening underneath his command position. Highly conflicted Bob Mueller and his gang of 17 Angry Dems are having a field day as real corruption goes untouched. No Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018

.@LindseyGrahamSC “Every President deserves an Attorney General they have confidence in. I believe every President has a right to their Cabinet, these are not lifetime appointments. You serve at the pleasure of the President.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018

Big story out that the FBI ignored tens of thousands of Crooked Hillary Emails, many of which are REALLY BAD. Also gave false election info. I feel sure that we will soon be getting to the bottom of all of this corruption. At some point I may have to get involved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018

“The FBI looked at less than 1%” of Crooked’s Emails! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018

He then predicted that "we will soon be getting to the bottom of all of this corruption" involving "tens of thousands of Crooked Hillary Emails, many of which are REALLY BAD" and warned that "At some point I may have to get involved!"