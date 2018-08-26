    True Pundit

    WATCH: These Pennsylvania Democrats Are Still Happy With Their Votes for Trump — Point to Winning Economy

    Nearly halfway through President’s Donald Trump’s term, a CNN reporter went to Pennsylvania to ask Democrats who voted for Trump what their thoughts were now — and it didn’t go as planned.

    When CNN reporter Jason Carroll went to Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, he interviewed three independents, three Democrats, and one Republican.

    Registered Democrat Anne Marie Lenahan voted for Trump and said she still supports him.

    She told CNN that she forgives President Trump for his alleged affairs with adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal because the economy has improved. – READ MORE

    With his back against the well after longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was granted immunity by US prosecutors one day after the National Enquirer’s David Packer received a similar deal, on Saturday morning Trump continued his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, accusing the former senator of not understanding “what is happening” at his Justice Department.

    In a pair of tweets Saturday morning, the president wrote that Sessions was allowing Mueller “and his gang of 17 Angry Dems” to have a “field day” at the Justice Department with his decision last year to recuse himself from the investigation into the Trump campaign.

    He then predicted that “we will soon be getting to the bottom of all of this corruption” involving “tens of thousands of Crooked Hillary Emails, many of which are REALLY BAD” and warned that “At some point I may have to get involved!”READ MORE

    "So I'm sort of happy with what's happening with the economy."

