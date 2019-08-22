WATCH: ‘The Young Turks’ commentator says America deserved 9/11 attack, mocks Dan Crenshaw’s war injury

A commentator from the far left progressive “The Young Turks” group opined that the United States deserved the 9/11 attack and mocked the war injury of Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas.), and it’s all on video.

“America deserved 9/11, dude, f**k it! I’m saying it!”

Cenk’s Nephew called the man who took @DanCrenshawTX‘s eye a “brave fucking soldier” This is what happens when you’re gifted a job by your Uncle you know you didn’t earn & it eats away at your mental state. pic.twitter.com/BohESrbvJ6 — Sean Fitzgerald (@IamSean90) August 21, 2019

