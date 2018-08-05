WATCH: ‘The View’ Host Stoops to Disturbing New Low with Sacrilegious Praise of Porn Lawyer

Those words came from Ana Navarro, better known for her role as a professional NeverTrump “Republican” on CNN, who said that Avenatti was in “all places at all times.”

“Lately, to me, you’re like the Holy Spirit,” Navarro said.

“You are all places at all times. Right. I mean, I do — I see you all over cable news, I see — there’s a seat available if you want to be a co-host at ‘The View.’ There’s people here you can pitch. He’d be a great lady around the table.

“No, but, so, I have the same issue with Giuliani,” she added. “He’s everywhere. When do you have time to be lawyering? To do real lawyering? You’re representing–”

Behar interrupted to note that Avenatti “has a bigger calling here. Being a lawyer is minimal compared to what he’s doing.” – READ MORE

