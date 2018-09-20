    True Pundit

    WATCH: ‘The View’ host Joy Behar says ‘white men’ are protecting ‘probably guilty’ Brett Kavanaugh

    ABC News’ “The View” co-host Joy Behar declared that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is “probably guilty” of decades-old sexual assault allegations and slammed “old,” “white men” in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

    “These white men, old by the way, are not protecting women,” Behar said of congressional Republicans who stand by Kavanaugh. “They’re protecting a man who is probably guilty.”

    California professor Christine Blasey Ford claimed Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her more than 35 years ago, but it’s been unclear if she’s willing to testify on Capitol Hill because she’s asked the FBI to investigate first – which would delay the hearing.READ MORE

     

