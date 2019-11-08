WATCH: The View Explodes When Trump Jr. Accuses Joy Behar of Wearing Blackface

An appearance by Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, on ABC’s The View Thursday quickly turned into something of a cage match, with the liberal ladies of the show expressing outrage that Trump Jr. named the whistleblower in the Ukraine impeachment case and Trump Jr. accusing one of them in turn of wearing blackface.

Behar said she did not wear blackface and Whoopi said she would recognize if she did, but….. https://t.co/gY6Sh7TPKP — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 7, 2019

“We’ve all done things that we regret,” Trump Jr. told host Joy Behar. “If we are talking about bringing the discourse down, Joy, you’ve worn blackface.”

The ladies, in turn, hit on Trump Jr. for his father's behavior, accusing him of "attacking" handicapped people, calling Mexicans rapists and bragging about "grabbing women by the genitalia."