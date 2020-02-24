WATCH: ‘The View’ claims Trump wants to ‘bring back slaves’ because he likes ‘Gone with the Wind’

“Gone With the Wind” has actually been rated number four on the American Film Institute’s best films of the last century.

But naturally the ladies on “The View” didn’t see it that way and took the reference to a movie that takes place during the Civil War as Trump’s longing to go back to slavery.

TRUMP SLAMS OSCAR WINNER “PARASITE”: The president took a moment during his Colorado Springs campaign rally to criticize the Oscars for awarding best picture to South Korean film ‘Parasite,’ the first foreign language film to win the award — we weigh in. https://t.co/fnwVERvnN0 pic.twitter.com/XRVJo3CL0T — The View (@TheView) February 21, 2020

Co-host Ana Navarro joked, “Let’s bring back the Civil War, let’s bring back slaves!” while co-host Sunny Hostin added that Trump likely thought America was great back in 1939 when the beloved film was released.

“When was America great to him?” she asked. “If it was great when ‘Gone with the Wind’ came out with all those caricatures, those stereotypes and racial tropes, I thought what he said was really sort of instructive and reflective of what goes on .” – READ MORE

