WATCH: ‘The View’ Blames Guns For Latest School Shooting — Meghan McCain Dismantles The Narrative

“The View” cohost Meghan McCain defended the Second Amendment during a Monday panel discussion about the latest school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. 

Joy Behar argued that school shootings are not about mental illness and said something needs to be done about guns, citing singer Kelly Clarkson’s comments about gun control at Sunday night’s Billboard awards.READ MORE

