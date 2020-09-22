WATCH: The One Where Joe Biden Says ‘I Lost My Line’ in the Middle of a Softball Interview

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden seems to be very confused. In this interview with Telemundo’s Noticias, Biden promises that if elected he will freeze deportations of illegal immigrants/aliens for the first 100 days of his presidency.

Why 100 days, and not 10 or 1000? Eh, because. We’re not supposed to think too hard about these completely made up, arbitrary deadlines politicians throw out. They supposedly sound good.

What is happening here in this interview w/ @JoeBiden? After he says he’ll freeze deportations once becoming president, he tells someone off camera, “I lost that line.” Telemundo’s @jdbalart then tells him “We can talk you and I on that.” José, was he reading his responses? pic.twitter.com/Yoausx0zTr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 21, 2020

Actually they sound phony, but don’t tell pro handlers that. It’s one of their go-to tricks.

And why just unilaterally trash the law about deportations and “importations” like this? Because Biden thinks it benefits him to say so. – READ MORE

