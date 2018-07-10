WATCH: The Moment a Camera Caught Ruth Bader Ginsburg Trashing the Constitution

In remarks she made during a 2012 visit to Cairo University in Egypt, which had just undergone major changes from the Arab Spring revolution and the overthrow of strongman Hosni Mubarak, Ginsburg did offer praise for the U.S. Constitution, but thought that the Egyptians — and indeed, any nation — could look elsewhere, according to Fox News.

“It is a very inspiring time – that you have overthrown a dictator, and that you are striving to achieve a genuine democracy. So I think people in the United States are hoping that this transition will work, and that there will genuinely be a government of, by, and for the people,” she said, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told an Egyptian TV station in 2012 that she would not recommend using the U.S. Constitution as a model for writing a modern-day constitution. pic.twitter.com/QxSIMoIMDA — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 9, 2018

“You should certainly be aided by all the constitution-writing that has gone on since the end of World War II,” Ginsburg said. “I would not look to the U.S. Constitution, if I were drafting a constitution in the year 2012.

“I might look at the constitution of South Africa. That was a deliberate attempt to have a fundamental instrument of government that embraced basic human rights, had an independent judiciary. – READ MORE

If anyone is to blame for President Obama’s so-called “stolen pick” after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, it’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She could’ve retired during Obama’s presidency. That would’ve given him the chance to pick a justice that shared his judicial philosophy for at least a generation. Instead, Obama was left to political gamesmanship by nominating a judge in Merrick Garland, during a presidential election cycle mind you, that never stood a chance of being appointed given the fact that Republicans were the ruling party in the Senate, which, of course, has the power to advise and consent when it comes to SCOTUS appointments. Don’t be fooled, Obama didn’t want a wishy-washy moderate like Merrick Garland appointed to the highest court in the land any more than conservatives did. What he wanted was another political issue that he hoped would motivate voters to get out and vote for Hillary Clinton. It didn’t work.

Additionally, it should come as no surprise to anyone that the GOP, which will likely increase their numbers in the Senate after the midterms, want to replace Justice Kennedy with an originalist judge. It’s the next pick I’d be concerned about were I on the left.

We can’t allow Democrats to reshape the Constitution through judicial fiat. We do so at our own peril. It’s impossible to remain a free society when citizens don’t understand how their own government works. That leaves conservatives no other option than to defeat leftists at the ballot box. We’re either going to be a nation that understands our government derives its power by the consent of the governed, as outlined by the Declaration of Independence. Or, we’ll become a nation where our rights are determined by those in government. It really is that simple. – READ MORE

