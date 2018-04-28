WATCH: The Hannibal Buress Comedy Set that Triggered Bill Cosby’s Downfall

Standup Comic Hannibal Buress, Whose 2014 Remark About Sexual-assault Accusations Against Bill Cosby Went Viral, Is Getting Another Serious Surge Of Attention.

The path to Cosby’s conviction on Thursday on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home arguably started 3 1/2 years earlier in a Philadelphia comedy club, where Buress during his standup act mocked Cosby’s smug preachiness and called him a rapist.

“I’ve done this bit on stage, and people think I’m making it up,” Burress said. “Bill Cosby has a lot of rape allegations. … When you leave here, Google ‘Bill Cosby rape.’”

Cellphone video of the moment taken by then-Philadelphia Magazine reporter Dan McQuade went viral, and so did the allegations. Stories that had been public but largely ignored for years suddenly got a footing. New accusers emerged, and old accusers remerged. Lawsuits and criminal prosecution soon followed. – READ MORE

