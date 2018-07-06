WATCH: The Difference Between President Trump’s Fourth of July Message and the Dems’ Message Is Astounding

With Americans celebrating Independence Day on Wednesday, President Donald Trump released his Fourth of July video message to the nation.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez also released a message for the holiday, and his message took a much darker tone:

As we celebrate our nation’s independence, we recognize that America’s founding promise remains out of reach for too many families. Too many members of our society are still struggling to find a good-paying job or get the health care they need. Too many women, LGBTQ Americans, people of color, and people with disabilities still face inequality and injustice across our society.

Everywhere we look, our most fundamental values are under attack. Thousands of children have been separated from their parents at our southern border. At our highest court, workers’ rights are being taken away, voting rights are under assault, Muslim Americans are being discriminated against for their faith, and women’s right to choose is under threat like never before. – READ MORE

