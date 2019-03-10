WATCH: Texas Republican Who Didn’t Endorse Trump in 2016 Indicates POTUS Has His Vote This Time Around

After failing to endorse President Donald Trump in 2016, Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) revealed who he will be voting for in the 2020 presidential election on Sunday.

The Texas lawmaker was discussing the upcoming election during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” when he revealed he’s planning to support President Trump this time around.

Will Hurd: I'm voting for Trump in 2020 even if Beto O'Rourke wins the Democratic nomination. pic.twitter.com/mBHbQhSLey — Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) March 10, 2019

“My plan is to vote for the Republican nominee, yes,” Hurd told host Jake Tapper in the interview.

However, Tapper continued to question his decision, asking “Trump over O’Rourke?”

“That’s very clear,” Hurd said before cracking a joke. “Unless Beto O’Rourke decides to run as a Republican, which I don’t think he’s planning on doing.” – MORE