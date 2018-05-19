WATCH: Texas Governor Says School Shooter Illegally Possessed Weapons

On Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said at a press conference that the alleged 17-year-old shooter who killed several of his classmates at Santa Fe High School was illegally in possession of his weapons.

.@GovAbbott: “Both of these weapons were obtained by the shooter from his father.” pic.twitter.com/XqYyPXzmPq — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 18, 2018

According to Abbott, the shooter was in illegal possession of a .38 revolver and a shotgun that he obtained from his father.- READ MORE

