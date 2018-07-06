WATCH: Texas children are asked what America looks like to them. Their reactions are incredible.

The Dallas Morning News‘ Hannah Ortega and Amelia Vanyo visited two Dallas YMCA day camps prior to the Fourth of July to ask the students what America looks like to them — and received the biggest Independence Day gift of them all in return.

In the less-than-2-minute video, footage of children talking about the United States is spliced into a compilation.

The Dallas Morning News invited the children from the two YMCA day camps to draw what came to their minds when they were prompted by reading the words “America is …” – READ MORE

