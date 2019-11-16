WATCH: ‘Testy’ Nancy Pelosi calls journalist James Rosen ‘Mr. Republican Talking Points’ after his whistleblower question — and she gets taken to task

Journalist James Rosen of Sinclair Broadcast Group asked Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) a whistleblower anonymity question Thursday, and things got a wee tense during the press conference.

“And so I wonder if you could explain to the American people why the legal rights of the whistleblower should prevail in this political setting over those of President Trump, who should ordinarily enjoy a right to confront his accuser,” Rosen asked Pelosi.

And Madame Speaker didn’t like that very much.

“Well, let me just say this,” Pelosi noted, her smile betraying her terse tone as she pointed at Rosen. “I’ll say to you, Mr. Republican Talking Points, what I said to the president of the United States: When you talk about the whistleblower, you’re coming into my wheelhouse.” – READ MORE