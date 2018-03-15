WATCH: Woman Meets Trump, Breaks Down Crying While Thanking Him For Tax Cut Related Bonus She Received

A teary-eyed college cafeteria worker thanked President Donald Trump at a roundtable discussion in Missouri Wednesday, saying she put her unexpected bonus into her savings.

Bonnie Brazzeal said she was “very thankful” for the bonus, and put it toward her retirement. – READ MORE

