WATCH: Woman Meets Trump, Breaks Down Crying While Thanking Him For Tax Cut Related Bonus She Received
A teary-eyed college cafeteria worker thanked President Donald Trump at a roundtable discussion in Missouri Wednesday, saying she put her unexpected bonus into her savings.
Bonnie Brazzeal said she was “very thankful” for the bonus, and put it toward her retirement. – READ MORE
