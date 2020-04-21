WATCH: Team Trump posts merciless ‘Nancy Antoinette’ ad mocking Pelosi’s infamous tone-deaf ice cream interview

Over the last month, 22 million people have lost their jobs. But that didn’t stop Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from giving late-night host James Corden a tour of the hifalutin kitchen in her multimillion-dollar home — and the Donald Trump for President campaign took the footage to create a merciless political ad.

The now-infamous tour included her showing off a basket of chocolate and super-expensive refrigerators with freezers full of ice cream.

Speaker of the U.S. House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) shows off a basket of chocolates during an interview with late-night host James Corden. (Image source: YouTube screenshot)

“Since you’ve been isolated in your house, how much of your regular diet do you think is ice cream and candy,” Corden asked.

Pelosi responded, “Well, as much as possible. I enjoy it. I like it better than anything else. And I don’t know why, but it seems to agree with me. I have a lot of energy. And we just got it restocked — the ice cream — for Easter Sunday.” – READ MORE

