Watch: Teacher goes on racist rant against deputy who pulls her over, repeatedly calling him ‘a murderer’

A teacher has been caught on video delivering a racist tirade against a Latino sheriff’s deputy in Los Angeles, wherein she repeatedly calls him “a murderer” and taunts, “You’re always gonna be a Mexican, you’ll never be white, you know that?”

The video was obtained by KTTV-TV‘s Bill Melugin, who was sent the footage from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputy involved.

In the clip, the deputy can be seen approaching the woman’s vehicle as she asked why she is “being harassed” since she was driving under the speed limit.

“Yes you are, ma’am, good morning,” he replies.

The woman can be seen holding her phone up showing that she was recording the deputy, when he says, “I pulled you over because…” and she cuts him off, replying, “Because you’re a murderer.” – READ MORE

