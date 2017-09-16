WATCH: Tax Cheat Al Sharpton Calls Trump ‘Very Insecure Man,’ ‘Losing As President’

Al Sharpton referred to President Donald Trump as a “very insecure man” who was “losing as President” on MSNBC Friday.

Sharpton said, “This is all about a very insecure man trying to prove he belonged in the real estate profession–that he belonged with the big guys in New York. Now he’s trying to prove ‘I belong in the White House.’ It has nothing to do with ideology.”

