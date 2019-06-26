WATCH: Stunned Anderson Cooper Cuts CNN Interview After Trump Accuser Calls Rape “Sexy”

Less than 48 hours after columnist (and soon to be book author) E. Jean Carroll accused (in a New York Magazine article) Donald Trump of raping her in a dressing room in high-end department store, Bergdorf Goodman, in the 1990’s, CNN had gleefully invited the accuser on to discuss the details of this horrific act from her past.

Things did not go according to plan for CNN… and we suspect for Ms. Carroll’s book sales.

While President Trump has vehemently denied the rape took place, a sensitive Anderson Cooper welcomed the woman on to his CNN show… then things went ‘full awkward’. – READ MORE