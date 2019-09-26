WATCH: Students say President Donald Trump should be impeached — but seriously struggle to explain why

Virginia college students insisted on camera that President Donald Trump should be impeached, but couldn’t give one reason why when further pressed for clarification.

Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Cabot Phillips visited the campus of Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia, Wednesday.

Phillips asked students if they believed Trump should be impeached and, if so, on what basis. Every single one of the students Phillips spoke to agreed with Pelosi, but none of them could coherently put together reasons as to why they believe impeaching Trump is the best course of action for the United States.