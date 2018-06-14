True Pundit

WATCH: Students Say Christians Should Bake Cakes For Same-Sex Weddings, But Change Opinions When Christians Aren’t The Subject

On Tuesday, Campus Reform uploaded a video in which digital media director Cabot Phillips asks students in Washington, D.C. about the Masterpiece Cakeshop decision by the Supreme Court.

Phillips asked: “So a Supreme Court case yesterday ruled that a baker in Colorado did not have to provide a cake for a gay wedding because of his religious beliefs and preferences. Do you agree or disagree with that ruling?” – READ MORE

