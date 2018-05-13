True Pundit

WATCH: Students Oppose Trump Winning Nobel Prize, Can’t Name 1 Obama Achievement for Winning Award

The conservative website Campus Reform took an opportunity to ask students at the University of California, Santa Cruz, about their opinions on Trump’s prospects for a nod from the committee in Oslo and why they think Obama deserved his own award.

Naturally, almost none thought a Republican warmonger like Trump should ever be awarded the coveted prize.

But it’s the second half of the video, where the same students are asked why Obama deserved his, that really tells the story. – READ MORE

'Every campus I go to it's the same, where students are conditioned. They know the answer they have to give. They know the opinions they're supposed to have about people on the left and on the right.'

