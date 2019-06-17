 

WATCH: Students condemn ‘racist’ remarks they believe President Trump made — and find themselves speechless when they learn the quotes came from Joe Biden

Students at Marymount University in Virginia blasted “racist” remarks that they believed President Donald Trump made — but they quickly changed their tunes when they discovered that Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden actually uttered them.

Cabot Phillips with Campus Reform visited the Arlington, Virginia, campus recently, where he discussed the quotes with students.

Phillips presented students with a number of quotes that some people considered to be offensive and racist. – READ MORE

