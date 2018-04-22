WATCH: Students Bash Trump’s Border Patrol Decision, Silenced After Learning Obama Did the Same Thing

In 2010, President Barack Obama ordered Operation Phalanx, sending 1,200 National Guard troops to the southern border. Around 17,887 illegal immigrants were apprehended in the first 11 months of the operation, according to CNN.

On April 4, President Donald Trump ordered a similar operation, signing a proclamation to send National Guard troops to the southern border to help stymie the flow of illegal immigrants, as well as stop drug smuggling, human trafficking and other crimes at the border.

“We’re going to do some things militarily,” the president said. “Until we can have a wall and proper security, we’re going to be guarding our border with the military.”

Cabot Phillips with Campus Reform, an American conservative news website on higher education, spoke with students at UC Santa Barbara to get their reactions to President Trump’s order.

“President Trump recently announced he’s going to be sending a few thousand troops down to the border to try and secure the influx of people coming across illegally,” Phillips explained to various students around campus.

