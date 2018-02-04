WATCH: Students Bandwagon and Hate Trump’s State of the Union Quotes, Until They Realize They’re Obama’s

Campus Reform’s Cabot Phillips hit the streets to see what students and passers-by thought of some State of the Union quotes. But here’s the kicker: He told them they were President Donald Trump’s quotes when they were actually former President Barack Obama’s.

The video shows those being interviewed immediately jumping to conclusions and slamming what was said. After Phillips read a quote about destroying ISIS, a man responded, “Well, first off, ISIS is fake. It’s something the government made up so they can continue doing what they want to do, which is world domination.” – READ MORE

An “instant” poll of viewers who watched President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night found that 75% approved of the speech, while only 25% disapproved — a 50-point margin in the president’s favor.

Our instant @cbsnews @yougov poll finds strong approval among viewers of SOTU pic.twitter.com/HQv7saMjdQ — Anthony Salvanto (@SalvantoCBS) January 31, 2018

CBS News remarked: “Eight in 10 Americans who watched tonight felt that the president was trying to unite the country, rather than divide it.”

The CBS News / YouGov poll may have been skewed somewhat by the fact that more Republicans watched the speech than Democrats. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump used his first official State of the Union address to propose a compromise on immigration. While offering an amnesty to 1.8 million so-called “Dreamers” — illegal aliens who entered the country as minors — Trump also insisted that “Americans are dreamers, too.”

So tonight, I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties — Democrats and Republicans — to protect our citizens of every background, color, religion, and creed. My duty, and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans — to protect their safety, their families, their communities, and their right to the American Dream. Because Americans are dreamers too. – READ MORE