WATCH: Students at Christian college say it’s not OK to celebrate Thanksgiving since it’s ‘based off the genocide of indigenous people’

A vast majority of college students don’t believe in Thanksgiving — as in it’s not OK to celebrate the beloved American holiday.

According to The College Fix, which visited Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota, most students don’t believe Thanksgiving is ethical enough to survive.

It’s important to note that Macalester College is a private Christian college.

While the majority insisted that Americans should not celebrate Thanksgiving, a handful expressed their desire to continue the holiday outright. Just a few said that Americans should celebrate a mindful Thanksgiving, full of perspective and reverence for indigenous people. – READ MORE