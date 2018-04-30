WATCH: Student Slams ‘Pale Faces’ Of The Pro-Life Movement Who ‘Compare Abortion To Slavery And The Holocaust’

On April 21, during a “Speak Out for Justice” open mic event, University of Minnesota-Duluth student Reilly Manzer read a poem, part of which slammed the pro-life movement for analogizing abortion to slavery:

I’m f***ing tired of the pale faces of the pro-life group that compare abortion to slavery and the Holocaust, and then go and complain to the university that they’re being discriminated against because people call them the f*** out! – READ MORE

