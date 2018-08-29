WATCH: Student arrested for stealing MAGA hat, slapping teacher in profanity-laced tirade

A high school senior in California was arrested Monday after she went on a profanity-laced tirade against a classmate for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Union Mine High School student, Jo-Ann Butler, 17, was suspended for one week and faces two counts of battery: one against her classmate for grabbing his MAGA hat and the other against her English teacher, whom she slapped as he escorted her out of the classroom in an altercation captured on a cellphone, according to CBS Sacramento.

“That’s a racist and hateful symbol,” Butler said, adding she took out her anger at the student to “wake people up in some type of way, because it’s not cool the environment our classroom is in.”

The school district’s policy allows students to wear political gear.

According to El Dorado Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Prencipe, Butler started “verbally berating” her classmate for wearing the pro-President Trump hat. – READ MORE

A teenager in Seattle, Washington, was harassed by a man and a woman on the street for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

In a YouTube video of the encounter, Ashton Hess told the man who allegedly spat on his hat, “That’s my property dude. Come on.”

The video then shows the man telling Hess to “get the f*** out [of] this city.” – READ MORE