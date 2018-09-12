Politics
WATCH: Stormy Daniels’ Attorney Michael Avenatti Claims He’ll Make 2020 Decision By March
On Monday, Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti appeared on MSNBC where he spoke about a potential 2020 presidential run.
During an exchange with host Ari Melber, Avenatti stated that he will make his decision by March 2019 – READ MORE
On Monday, Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti appeared on MSNBC where he spoke about a potential 2020 presidential run. During an exchange with host Ari Melber, Avenatti stated that he will make his decision by March 2019:
Daily Wire