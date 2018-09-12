    True Pundit

    Politics

    WATCH: Stormy Daniels’ Attorney Michael Avenatti Claims He’ll Make 2020 Decision By March

    On Monday, Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti appeared on MSNBC where he spoke about a potential 2020 presidential run.

    During an exchange with host Ari Melber, Avenatti stated that he will make his decision by March 2019

     

    On Monday, Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti appeared on MSNBC where he spoke about a potential 2020 presidential run. During an exchange with host Ari Melber, Avenatti stated that he will make his decision by March 2019:

