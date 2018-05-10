Politics TV
WATCH: Steyer Compares Republicans to Neo-Nazis In New Ad
Billionaire Tom Steyer’s political organization NextGen America released a new ad that compares Republicans to neo-Nazis on Wednesday.
The ad, which is titled “Mothers Day,” features a mother talking about her son, who she didn’t realize is a Republican.
“I started noticing some issues with him maybe in middle school. The stealing started out small, a few dollars here and there. Not from me oddly enough, but from less fortunate kids,” the actress playing the mother said. – READ MORE
In the ad, NextGen America compares young Republicans to the neo-Nazis that marched in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.
