WATCH: Steyer Compares Republicans to Neo-Nazis In New Ad

Billionaire Tom Steyer’s political organization NextGen America released a new ad that compares Republicans to neo-Nazis on Wednesday.

The ad, which is titled “Mothers Day,” features a mother talking about her son, who she didn’t realize is a Republican.

“I started noticing some issues with him maybe in middle school. The stealing started out small, a few dollars here and there. Not from me oddly enough, but from less fortunate kids,” the actress playing the mother said. – READ MORE

In the ad, NextGen America compares young Republicans to the neo-Nazis that marched in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

