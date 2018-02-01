WATCH: Steve Scalise Unloads on Illegal Immigration, Says What We All Are Thinking

Rep. Steve Scalise surely is a Louisiana Tiger. Simply by virtue of being a graduate of LSU, he’ll forever proudly wear the school’s sobriquet of “Fighting Tiger.”

Then there was the bloody assassination attempt last summer by a Bernie Sanders supporter who literally went hunting for Republicans to gun down. Scalise fought back with the figurative heart of a tiger the against the initial bleak medical diagnosis that called his death “imminent.”

Luckily for all Americans, not just those tigers residing in the Cajun State, Rep. Scalise is roaring back like … you guessed it. In this case, the Bayou Bengal is hammering away at those who openly, willingly and intentionally choose to violate this nation’s immigration laws.

About as subtle as a napalm run, Scalise appeared Tuesday on “Fox & Friends,” where he left little doubt exactly where he stood on the question illegal aliens.

Nick Givas of The Daily Caller cited the simple six-word phrase Scalise used that still resonates with millions of law-abiding citizens: “Get in line like everybody else.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump paid special respects to Congressman Steve Scalise during his State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

“With us tonight is one of the toughest people ever to serve in this House,” Trump posed to the special joint session of Congress. “A guy who took a bullet, almost died, and was back to work 3 and a half months later, the Legend from Louisiana, Congressman Steve Scalise.” – READ MORE