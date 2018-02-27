WATCH: Steve Scalise Defiantly Defends 2nd Amendment, Attacks Lawmakers

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise knows firsthand what can happen when a firearm ends up in evil hands. Aftera crazed gunman decided to take out his leftist-rage on unsuspecting congressmen in June last year, Scalise nearly lost his life.

Reportedly angry with President Donald Trump and Republicans in general, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson exacted his revenge on innocent Republican congressmen, opening fire while the group practiced for the Congressional Baseball Game in Alexandria, Virginia, Chicago Tribune reported.

After Congressman Scalise was shot in the hip, the bullet “broke bones, tore up internal organs and cause(d) major internal bleeding,” and left him in critical condition, The New York Times reported. After months of recovery and several surgeries, Scalise returned to his position on Capitol Hill in September.

So has Scalise wavered on Americans’ Second Amendment right since his traumatic ordeal? Hardly.

In the wake of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, Scalise revealed his unfaltering position on the issue during an interview with Fox News. – READ MORE

