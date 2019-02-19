WATCH: Steve Harvey Says The ‘Best Thing You Can Do For Poor People Is Not Be One Of Them.’ Gets Condemned As ‘Sell Out.’

Over the weekend, TV host and comedian Steve Harvey was condemned as a “sell out” and compared to a “Roots” character for imploring black people not to sabotage their success.

“The best thing you can do for poor people is not be one of them,” Harvey told fellow comedian Mo’Nique during a Friday appearance on “The Steve Harvey Show.”

Addressing Mo’Nique’s alleged blacklisting, Harvey criticized the female comedian for “burning too many bridges” when she publicly invited Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, and Lee Daniels to “suck” her “d***,” if she “had one.”

"When you tell the truth, you have to deal with the repercussions of the truth," Harvey told Mo'Nique. "This is the money game. This ain't the black man's game, this ain't the white man's game. This is the money game. We in the money game. And you cannot sacrifice yourself. The best thing you can do for poor people is not be one of them. You cannot help them, Mo'. You cannot help them like that."