WATCH: State Department Spokeswoman Takes CNN Reporter To Town On First Amendment

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert had to inform CNN’s Michelle Kosinski that President Donald Trump also has First Amendment rights. pic.twitter.com/Aw9Qj0ZWN7 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) May 4, 2018

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert had to give a combative CNN reporter a lecture on the First Amendment on Thursday, informing her that President Donald Trump also has the freedom to express his thoughts and opinions.

“You had a whole lot to say about press freedom, basically speaking to the world on that,” CNN’s Michelle Kosinski said on World Press Freedom Day. “So when the President of the United States and those around him repeatedly say the words ‘fake news,’ isn’t that disinformation?”

“We’ve discussed this as well,” Nauert responded. “You and I have had many exchanges on this, and that’s part of the beauty of a free press and the beauty of a First Amendment when people can say what they want. You don’t have to agree with it, others don’t have to agree with it, but that is certainly within [Trump’s] own right to do.” – READ MORE

