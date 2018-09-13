WATCH: Son Of Woman Killed On 9/11 Slams Pelosi And Booker For Using Victims as ‘Props’

Then Haros seemingly targeted the Democrats, starting with Pelosi, who referred to the 9/11 attacks as an “incident” in June when she spoke of border enforcement policy. She said at the time, “When we had the 9/11 incident, the commission was formed and they made the recommendations. They made recommendations to protect America, and some were about our borders, and Republicans would not take them up.”

Haros Jr. said, “And one more thing if I may: This year, a representative of the House referred to our loss as just another incident.”

He continued by seemingly targeting Booker, who had focused on an email that he said described Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's views as a Bush White House aide on the use of "racial profiling." Haros Jr. asserted, "This year, a network commentator said the president's performance in Helsinki was a traitorous act as was 9/11, and last week, a senator attacked a Supreme Court nominee and called him a racist for alleged comments after 9/11."

Nationally syndicated radio host Mark Levin blasted MSNBC host Joe Scarborough’s anti-Trump op-ed comparing the current White House administration to the September 11th terror attacks. The former friend of Trump claimed in the Washington Post article that, “Trump is harming the dream of America more than any foreign adversary ever could.”

On his radio program, the host of “LevinTV” further criticized Scarborough’s attempt at exploiting the tragedy of September 11th, which took the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent people.

"This is really quite evil, quite diabolical, what's taking place here. And they have to lie in order to advance their positions and their arguments," he said. "And to use the occasion of 9/11 to push out some drivel is truly unbelievable to me."