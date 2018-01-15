WATCH: SNL Cold Open Mocks Joe and Mika, Unveils Bill Murray as Steve Bannon

This week’s broadcast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open parodied MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” mocking the relationship between hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski.

In the skit, Scarborough, played by Alex Moffat, and Brzezinski, played by Kate McKinnon, discussed President Donald Trump’s reported “shithole” remarks and Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury.” – READ MORE

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has marked his admiration for failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton by apparently getting a tattoo of her face inked on his right leg.

“Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero,” Davidson wrote in an Instagram post. “Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe.”

The tattoo artist, Jon Mesa of No Idols Tattoo in New York, confirmed that the tattoo was both real and permanent. – READ MORE