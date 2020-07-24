WATCH: Small Children In Portland Encouraged To Say ‘F*** The Police’

Apparently, some small children in Portland have been given lessons not only in civics, but also in manners and elegant use of the English language, as they were shown on camera being encouraged to say “F*** the police.”

The National Police Support Fund has written, “Law enforcement officers need to make countless life-or-death decisions every day, and public support for that work is critical. People need to feel confident that police officers have their best interests in mind as they work tirelessly to protect and serve their communities. A decline in trust and respect makes it much more difficult for officers to do their jobs. One minute of resistance from a community member during an incident could literally be a matter of life or death.” – READ MORE

