WATCH: Shapiro Slams CNN to Their Faces for Inviting Parkland Students on Shows to Push Gun Control

On Sunday, Ben Shapiro appeared on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” with host Brian Stelter and the topic of media bias quickly came up.

Stelter asked, “Where do you see the most egregious media bias right now?”

Shapiro pointed the finger at the coverage of the gun control debate.

“I don’t want to single out your network, but CNN has been pretty bad on this … when there is a mass shooting, the media feel the necessity to put on TV, not only survivors, but specific survivors,” he said in clear reference to the Parkland survivors that have been pushing for gun control. – READ MORE

