True Pundit

TV

WATCH: ‘Sexuality Expert’ Says A Baby Must ‘Give Consent’ Before A Diaper Change. Seriously.

Posted on by
Share:

A so-called “sexuality expert” and author became the subject of much-deserved mockery this week when she suggested parents and guardians ask for their baby’s “consent” before a diaper change.

Deanna Carson appeared on an Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) News segment about “changing consent culture” when she was asked how young some of the children she works with are.

“We work with children from three years old, we work with parents from birth,” she said.

“From birth?” the host reasonably inquired.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: