WATCH: ‘Sexuality Expert’ Says A Baby Must ‘Give Consent’ Before A Diaper Change. Seriously.

A so-called “sexuality expert” and author became the subject of much-deserved mockery this week when she suggested parents and guardians ask for their baby’s “consent” before a diaper change.

Deanna Carson appeared on an Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) News segment about “changing consent culture” when she was asked how young some of the children she works with are.

“We work with children from three years old, we work with parents from birth,” she said.

“From birth?” the host reasonably inquired.- READ MORE

