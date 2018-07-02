WATCH: Senator Reveals What Trump Told Him On Race Issues That Gave Him Hope

South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott told CNN’s Van Jones in an interview, set to air on Sunday, that a meeting that he had with President Donald Trump gave him hope for how the president will handle racial issues.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) met with President Trump in the past on racial issues and says that Trump told him: "'Tim, I don't see what you see. What can I do to make things better?'" pic.twitter.com/BIqrJcdIPF — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 1, 2018

Appearing on CNN’s “The Van Jones Show” with host Van Jones, Scott said that the meeting with Trump last year over racial issues was “uncomfortable” but that he was shocked over how the meeting ended. – READ MORE

