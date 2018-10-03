WATCH: Senator Mitch McConnell Badgered At Airport By Anti-Kavanaugh Activists

Empowered by the impact leftist activists recently had on lily-livered Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, more anti-Kavanaugh activists are seeking action against Republicans.

On Monday, three female protesters badgered Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell while he was walking through Washington’s Reagan National Airport, feigning outrage when he would not acknowledge them and slandering the Republican Party as pro-rape, naturally.

Two of the activists have been identified by The Huffington Post as Tracey Corder, Center for Popular Democracy’s “racial justice campaign director,” and Naina Khanna, Positive Women’s Network USA’s executive director.

The women are working to make sure Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — who has had weak, changing, and uncorroborated accusations of sexual misconduct leveled against him in the eleventh hour — doesn’t get confirmed.

McConnell, seemingly unfazed by the harassment, looked straight ahead and even shook a random man’s hand on his way out of the airport.- READ MORE

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Tuesday that only senators will see the FBI’s report on its investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“We’ll get an FBI report soon. It will be made available to each senator and only senators will be allowed to look at it,” McConnell told reporters.

He added, “That’s the way these reports are always handled.

The FBI is investigating allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when the two were high school students more than three decades ago. Under a deal reached by GOP senators, the FBI has until Friday to wrap up the investigation. – READ MORE